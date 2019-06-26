Pharnext Pharnext Announces the Apppointment of Peter Collum as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer 26-Jun-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Pharnext Announces the Apppointment of Peter Collum* *as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer* *PARIS, France, 8:00 am, 26 June 2019 (CEST) - *Pharnext SA [1]*(FR0011191287 - ALPHA)*, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on genomic big data and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Peter Collum as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. _"We are very excited to welcome Peter to our team," _said *Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Pharnext's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. *_"Peter's deep financial acumen alongside his in-depth business development expertise will make him a great asset to our team. We look forward to_ _Peter's insights and contributions as we progress our PLEOTHERAPY programs through late-stage development"._ Mr. Collum joins Pharnext with over 17 years of experience in healthcare investment banking, focused on M&A, financing and business development transactions. Prior to joining Pharnext, Mr. Collum was a Partner at MTS Health Partners, a boutique healthcare investment bank in New York, NY, where he worked closely with Pharnext for almost 5 years and is well versed with its financial, technological, R & D and regulatory aspects. During his 10 years at the firm, Mr. Collum led and participated in numerous M&A and financing deals for public and private life sciences companies both in the US and abroad. Previously, he worked in the healthcare investment banking group at Bank of America, with a focus on life sciences. Mr. Collum started his career at Roche as an engineer. He holds an M.B.A. from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a B.S. from Rutgers University College of Engineering. "_It's an incredible opportunity to join Pharnext at such an exciting time_," said Mr. Collum. "_PLEOTHERAPY discovery platform has great potential across a range of rare and common diseases, and I look forward to joining the executive team as Pharnext continues to grow as a biopharma company._" *About Pharnext* Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase 3 trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). For more information, visit www.pharnext.com [1] *CONTACTS* *Pharnext* Xavier Paoli Chief Commercial Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 *Financial Communication *Investor Relations *Investor Relations (France)* (U.S.)* (Europe)* Actifin Stern Investor MC Services AG Stéphane Ruiz Relations, Inc. Anne Hennecke sruiz@actifin.fr Jane Urheim anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu +33 (0)1 56 88 11 15 Jane.urheim@sternir.com +49 211 529252 22 +1 212 362 1200 *Media Relations (Europe)* *Media Relations (U.S.)* Ulysse Communication RooneyPartners Bruno Arabian Kate L. Barrette barabian kbarrette@rooneyco.com [2]@ulysse-communication.com +1 212 223 0561 +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 _Disclaimer _ This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's document de base filed with the AMF on June 2, 2016 under number I.016-0050 as well as in any other periodic report and in any other press release (a copy of which is available on www.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Pharnext disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. _This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country._ Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Pharnext Announces the Apppointment of Peter Collum as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OCWYXGCCUD [3] 830883 26-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb3681285800d269b63272738266ab82&application_id=830883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:pharnext@alizerp.com 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=137b09c1e88536986b28bc370f73ec44&application_id=830883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)