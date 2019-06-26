Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jun-2019 / 07:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 25 June 2019 it has purchased a total of 105,793 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 186.3237 pence Highest price Per Share 187.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 185.0000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 416,394 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,831,804 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted Aggregated volume average price London Stock Exchange 186.3230 105,793 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 1,158 Primary 00050642197TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 2,047 Primary 00050642198TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 192 Primary 00050642199TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 2,180 Primary 00050642200TRL00 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 2,180 Primary 00050642202TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 5,565 Primary 00050642204TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 5,565 Primary 00050642205TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 4,638 Primary 00050642207TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 4,196 Primary 00050642208TRLO0 187 25/06/2019 16:35:24 21,539 Primary 00050642209TRLO0 186 25/06/2019 15:37:56 35,000 Primary 00050640544TRLO0 186 25/06/2019 15:58:43 6,523 Primary 00050641074TRLO0 185 25/06/2019 12:09:15 15,010 Primary 00050635322TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: POS TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 11385 EQS News ID: 831103 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=831103&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

