KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the appointment of Jérôme Nommé as a Member, effective from 1 September 2019. Based in Paris, Jerome will lead private equity investing in France and represent KKR working with KKR's specialized teams across all investment platforms, including Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit.

Jérôme joins KKR from Sun Capital, where he was a Managing Director. At Sun Capital he led the sourcing and execution of multiple investments across Western Europe. Before joining Sun Capital in 2011, Jérôme was a Partner at EY in Paris in the Corporate Finance team, working with clients on a range of M&A engagements. He is a dual French-British citizen, holding a CFA and a joint global MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School. He graduated in Economics at ESC Pau and completed a Master's in Finance at ESCP Business School.

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR EMEA, said "We're delighted to welcome Jérôme to the team at KKR. Jérôme's investment expertise and track record will make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team in Europe, which uniquely combines deep sector expertise with local market knowledge. Jérôme will represent KKR in France, where we have invested more than €8bn in equity since 2002. Jérôme will further intensify that effort, in close partnership with the strong contingent of leading French executives that we have across our different investment platforms."

Jérôme will complement KKR's senior private equity team in Europe, joining as the ninth Member. KKR has a long and established presence in Europe, completing over 60 investments since 1999 under the leadership of Johannes Huth. The team today has over 60 executives dedicated to monitoring and sourcing investments, working in six offices across Europe.

