TUV Rheinland Expands Partnership with Start Up Accelerator Plug and Play to U.S.

Partnership supports TUV Rheinland's global innovation and digitization strategy providing worldwide access to emerging companies in the electrical and IoT markets seeking to accelerate time-to-market

FREMONT, California, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, today announced the expansion of the partnership between TUV Rheinland and Plug and Play Techcenter (PnP). With this cooperation, TUV Rheinland is consistently pursuing its innovation and digitization strategy, across the globe.

The PnP partnership operates in Europe, China and the US, allowing TUV Rheinland access to startup companies around the globe. To kick off the cooperation and expansion in the US, TUV Rheinland visited the PnP facility in Sunnyvale, CA, the heart of Silicon Valley. The visit helped to align the scope in the region, granting TUV Rheinland the opportunity to identify digital business strategies, leverage innovative ideas, and help manufacturers get their electrical and IoT products to market. This brings TUV Rheinland's comprehensive solutions to the forefront of a startup scene whose goal is to develop and sell their innovative products across the globe.

"The cooperation with Plug and Play gives us excellent access to a worldwide network of startups and thus intensive contact with a start-up scene that develops innovative solutions with a view to our TUV Rheinland portfolio," says Dana Goldhammer, Global Officer Innovation & Digitalization at TUV Rheinland. Through this partnership, startup companies can access TUV Rheinland experts from around the world who can help them understand the road map to compliance for their product, from component level to final finished product. TUV Rheinland and PnP work side by side to educate product manufacturers about everything from the implication of documentations, labels, safety, RF, EMC and Wireless, to software and legal laws and regulations of the target markets. This helps startups save time and reduce cost as they can rely on TUV Rheinland's experience, lessons learned and know-how, while eliminating roadblocks that delay time to market.

"We are looking forward to working very closely with TUV Rheinland on their global innovation strategy. The partnership with TUV Rheinland will be a big value for our ecosystem of startups and corporations," said Johannes Rott, Director-German Partnerships at PnP.

TUV Rheinland has been a cooperation partner of the Plug and Play start-up accelerator since February 1st, 2019. This cooperation is part of "Future Hub," TUV Rheinland's Innovation Program. "We created Future HUB specifically to address technical innovation in an increasingly digital world," says Goldhammer. "The partnership with Plug and Play gives us the opportunity to identify digital business ideas along the lines of our core business and to leverage innovative ideas. We are happy to support founders with our market knowledge and access to equipment, because innovation is an indispensable part of our business," added Goldhammer.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com