Versus adds Co-Founder of Radley Studios, Content and Design Studio, and ROKA Sports, Inc., Technical Apparel and Equipment Manufacturer as Advisor

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) -Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus") is proud to announce the appointment of Kurt Spenser, Co-Founder of Radley Studios and ROKA Sports, Inc., to the Versus Systems advisory board. Spenser is multi-discipline creative and entrepreneur who co-founded both Radley Studios and ROKA Sports, Inc.

Spenser will be advising the Versus executive team and board of directors on Versus Systems' advertising agency and brand outreach. "Kurt Spenser is a media and design expert who has worked with dozens of household brands, advertising agencies, and global entertainment networks, creating content for television and interactive media. Kurt is also a world class brand builder, co-founding ROKA - one of the most disruptive makers of eyewear and technical sports apparel in the world. I cannot wait to work with Kurt to change the advertising landscape," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

"WINFINITE is the best audience-engagement tool of the last ten years. The team at Versus has created a new paradigm that solves real problems in the current and emerging media, gaming and advertising ecosystem. Players, viewers, brands, and content providers will all benefit from a Versus platform that offers real-world value and rewards. It is the tightest integration of content to commerce possible. The potential for what Versus can do is explosive. It's an honor to work with their incredible team of executives, staff and advisors," said Kurt Spenser, Co-Founder of Radley Studios and ROKA Sports, Inc.

About Radley Studios

Radley is a full-service integrated content, design and marketing company based in Los Angeles, CA. Built on the promise of creating and delivering premium content across all platforms, Radley Studios believes that great storytelling provides solid ground to defy convention. Through disruptive technology and passionate creative, Radley Studios is committed to delivering consumers the experiences in the most engaging way. With an executive team that has directed and produced award-winning commercial and advertising campaigns, written and produced network dramas and feature films, and launched branded entertainment across all platforms, the team at Radley Studios is dedicated to playing a key role in delivering what's next for the brands, people and stories. For more information, please visit www.radleystudios.tv.

About ROKA Sports, Inc.

ROKA was formed in a garage in Austin, Texas by two former Stanford All-American swimmers on a mission to build the world's fastest wetsuit. ROKA quickly grew to become a global performance eyewear, apparel and design company. ROKA's award-winning and patented technology has been proven at the top of the podium in the world's toughest endurance sporting events, including the Olympics, the Tour de France, the IRONMAN World Championship and the Dakar Off-Road Rally. ROKA is on a mission to take the insights it has gained from extreme performance and bring them to bear on everyday challenges. With over 30 patents and numerous others pending, ROKA is challenging the status quo and monopolistic markets with innovative design and independent insight. For more information, please visit www.roka.com.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.



For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

