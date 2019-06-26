William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced its continued global expansion with the opening of an Amsterdam office. This follows the hiring in May of Maarten Meurs, a veteran investment banker, as a member of the firm's Financial Sponsors Group focusing on Benelux coverage.

"We have exceptional momentum in our European client advisory business and are committed to continue scaling our business on-the-ground," said Anu Sharma, head of European Investment Banking at William Blair. "We already have a long track record of generating exceptional outcomes for Benelux clients, and the opening of our Amsterdam office is aligned with that."

In 2018, William Blair was the No. 1 global advisor to financial sponsor related deals for transactions under $2 billion¹. As a trusted partner for private equity and venture capital, William Blair has completed more than 550 sponsor-backed transactions and delivered liquidity events for financial sponsors in excess of $170 billion over the last decade. William Blair has been one of the most active M&A advisors in Benelux, successfully completing 30 client engagements with a total aggregate transaction value of €6.5 billion over the past five years alone.

William Blair has more than 30 years of activity and credentialing in Europe, and currently has around 90 investment banking team members based in the firm's offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London.

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

¹Mergermarket 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005134/en/

Contacts:

For information, contact

Tony Zimmer

William Blair Company, L.L.C.

312-364-8611

tzimmer@williamblair.com