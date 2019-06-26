Atos International: Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Both Europe and North America

Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Both Europe and North America

Paris, June 26, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Atos as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for both Europe and for North America.

This is the 8th consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe-focused report, and the third consecutive year in the North America-focused report.

Gartner reviewed 20 service providers that offer data center outsourcing (DCO) and hybrid infrastructure managed service (HIMS) in Europe, and another 20 in North America, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"To us, it is great to be recognized again by Gartner for our global Leader position in Data Center and Infrastructure Services. This is a key part of Atos' offering and we believe this validates our strength in providing our customers with superior services that are at the foundation for organizations looking to drive transformative digital change," said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos.

The ADVANCE 2021 strategy is Atos' three-year plan to strengthen support for its customers as they face the disruption of today's digital transformation and aims to enable customers to securely manage and leverage the value of their data to create new business insights.

Atos' ADVANCE 2021 strategy targets digital leadership and supports hybrid orchestration and the journey to cloud including cybersecurity offerings, IoT and big data analytics.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @ laurajanefau

Amy Martin | amy.martin@atos.net | +1 408 492 2785 | @amymartinPR

