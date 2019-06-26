sprite-preloader
NetLinkz announces China revenue from China Telecom Wuxi Pilot

SYDNEY, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz') is pleased to announce that today it has received cash proceeds of AUD$160,000 for the sale of VINs as a VPN replacement product from its pilot program with China Telecom Wuxi for the period October 2018 to March 2019 from its Mainland China reseller based in Hong Kong and its Mainland China based agent JASTVIN.

The agreements the Company has in place and the receipt of these payments from the China reseller demonstrate the continuing demand by Chinese corporate customers, confirm the success of the pilot program and the process and effectiveness of the structures that allow the Company to receive cash payments from the sale of its product in China.

The sales of the VPN replacement product through JASTVIN will now continue through 51 cities in China.

This structure will allow the Company to progress additional sales and revenue initiatives including opportunities generated from the IoT Lab with iSoftStone in Beijing as announced to the market on 1 March 2019.

The Company anticipates these processes and initiatives will assist the Company to provide the market with guidance on sales and revenue.

About NetLinkz Limited

NetLinkz provides secure and efficient cloud network solutions. The company's technology makes Fortune-500 security commercially available for organizations of all sizes. NetLinkz has received numerous industry awards for its technology, including being a worldwide winner of the Global Security Challenge.

(www.netlinkz.com)


© 2019 PR Newswire