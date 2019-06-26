HotForex Receives Best Forex Mobile App 2019 Award

This prestigious award is an acknowledgement of the company's outstanding quality and excellence in the forex industry. It is a milestone for HotForex as it establishes the company as a trader's partner in the world of mobile trading.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another award for HotForex marks the successful presence of the company in the forex industry! After an evaluation of its distinct features, the HF App has been rated and voted on by traders and crowned Forex Awards' "Best Forex Mobile Application"! HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group.

"This award is an invaluable addition to the company's award showcase. Being granted this award is both a confirmation of our dedication to excellence and a promise that we will continue to serve our clients' needs and demands" a HotForex spokesman commented.

The upgraded HF App is the perfect personal trading partner, allowing to stay up to date on the go and control the account all from the palm of one's hand! HF App has established mobile trading as an excellent opportunity to never miss a trade again. Find out more about the HF App here.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 1,500,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 25 International Awards

Client Support in 25+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more information on HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Risk warning:

Trading leveraged products is risky.

Media Contact:

HF Markets Ltd

Tel: +44(0)2033185978

Email: marketing@hotforex.com