sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,42 Euro		-0,12
-3,39 %
WKN: A1K030 ISIN: DE000A1K0300 Ticker-Symbol: EUCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROMICRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROMICRON AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,32
3,43
11:29
3,31
3,44
11:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROMICRON AG
EUROMICRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROMICRON AG3,42-3,39 %