Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG Unternehmen: euromicron AG ISIN: DE000A1K0300 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 6.90 Euro Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker Transformation phase was successfully completed in FY 2018; Revenue and earnings growth expected in 2019; Stock price target: 6.90 EUR (before: 6.90 EUR); Rating: Buy In FY 2018, euromicron AG earned revenue of EUR 318.01 million, 4.5% less than in the previous year. This decline was mainly attributable to one-off effects (construction-related business) and lower revenues in business divisions in the Smart Buildings segment. Adjusted for these one-off effects, the consolidated revenue decline only amounted to 1.7%. At operating result level, euromicron generated EBITDA of EUR 6.50 million (adjusted for exceptional costs) in the past financial year 2018, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.0%, which was also in the adjusted forecast corridor. EBITDA during this business period amounted to EUR 1.89 million. It is important to note that the strategic realignment implemented by management ('IoT' Group strategy) and the measures to improve profitability are increasingly reflected in the key operating figures. The strategy pursued by the company management to market higher-quality services (innovation business), to expand the service business, and to distribute comprehensive euromicron portfolio solutions should further increase the Group's profitability in the future. For the current FY 2019, we expect a return to the growth path. Specifically, we expect revenue of EUR 329.45 million and EBITDA of EUR 18.62 million. The significant improvement in operating profit and the high reported order backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of EUR 159.81 million (31/03/2018: EUR 145.64 million) underpin our forecasts for this business period. For the years 2019 and 2020, we expect the growth in revenues and earnings to continue. Accordingly, we estimate that revenues will further increase to EUR 340.54 million (2020) and EUR 353.01 million (2021). In this scenario, EBITDA should increase to EUR 21.25 million (2020) and then EUR 25.32 million (2021). On the basis of our forecasts for FY 2019 and the subsequent years 2020 and 2021, we have maintained our stock price target for euromicron AG. The fair value based on our DCF model is still EUR 6.90 (previously: EUR 6.90). Based on the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating. In the long term, we are convinced that euromicron will be able to achieve significantly higher operating performance than before. The targeted selective optimisations of individual business divisions, the increased use of synergy effects between the subsidiaries and the continued consistent implementation of the IoT Group strategy should contribute to this. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/18337.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 26.06.19 (10:36 Uhr) Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 26.06.19 (11:00 Uhr) =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

June 26, 2019 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)