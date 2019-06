discoverIE generated another year of strong organic growth, which combined with recent design and manufacturing (D&M) acquisitions, helped expand operating margins and grow underlying EPS by 22%. The company entered FY20 with a strong order book and in line with its growth strategy we expect further higher margin D&M acquisitions which could boost EPS growth to the 15-20% rate it has seen in recent years.

