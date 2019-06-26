Klövern AB (publ): Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm

Klövern AB (publ) announced on 28 May 2019 the issuance of an unsecured bond loan in the total amount of SEK 700 million under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a tenor of four years and a variable interest rate of three-month STIBOR + 425 basis points with final maturity in June 2023.

Klövern has applied for listing of the bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List. The first day of trading is expected to be around 28 June 2019.

Klövern has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has today been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act) and Klövern's website). Paper copies may be obtained at Klövern's office in Nyköping.

Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

