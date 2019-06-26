Traditional power Germany and a rejuvenated Spain will top the chart for new capacity additions as Europe prepares to hit more than 250 GW of new PV by 2024. Small scale systems for self-consumption will play a big role, according to consultants WoodMac.Germany will continue to lead Europe's PV charge in the years ahead, with an anticipated 21 GW of new solar capacity by 2024. But a booming private PPA market in Spain will see it hot on Germany's heels with almost 20 GW of new solar, according to the Europe Solar PV Market Outlook 2019 report published today by analysts Wood Mackenzie Power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...