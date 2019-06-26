sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wentworth Resources Plc: Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE26 June 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Wentworth, the AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company advises that at its AGM, held today, all resolutions were passed.

Prior to the meeting the following proxy votes were received by the Company from Shareholders:

ForAgainstWithheld
No. of shares% of votesNo. of shares% of votes
Ordinary Resolutions

1To receive the Company's Annual Report and accounts 2018

93,287,950100000
2To re-appoint Robert McBean as a director of the Company

90,667,55097.192,620,4002.810
3To re-appoint John Bentley as a director of the Company

89,591,27796.043,696,6733.960
4To re-appoint Eskil Jersing as a director of the Company

93,287,950100000
5To re-appoint Katherine Roe as a director of the Company

92,211,67798.851,076,2731.150
6To re-appoint Tim Bushell as a director of the Company

93,287,950100000
7To re-appoint Iain McLaren as a director of the Company

93,287,950100000
8To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company

90,667,550100002,620,400
9To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

83,589,85389.609,698,09710.40
10To authorise the Directors to allot shares75,729,35281.1817,558,59818.820
Special Resolutions

11To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares

75,729,3521000017,558,598
12To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares in additional limited circumstances

73,108,95278.3720,178,99821.630
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

90,667,55097.192,620,4002.810

*NB percentage of votes cast excludes votes withheld

-Ends-

Enquiries:
Wentworth

Eskil Jersing,
Chief Executive Officer



Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer

eskil.jersing@wentplc.com (mailto:eskil.jersing@wentplc.com)
+44 7717 847623



katherine.roe@wentplc.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentplc.com)
+44 7841 087230


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Ashton Clanfield
Simon Mensley

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600


Peel Hunt LLP

Broker (UK)
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900


Vigo

Investor Relations Adviser (UK)
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon

+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded ( AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment

  • RNS re result of AGM - Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffb55862-1f3d-4211-9a7d-934420a0eb79)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)