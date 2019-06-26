Wentworth Resources Plc: Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

|PRESS RELEASE
|26 June 2019
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
("Wentworth" or the "Company")
Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Wentworth, the AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company advises that at its AGM, held today, all resolutions were passed.
Prior to the meeting the following proxy votes were received by the Company from Shareholders:
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|No. of shares
|% of votes
|No. of shares
|% of votes
|Ordinary Resolutions
|1
|To receive the Company's Annual Report and accounts 2018
|93,287,950
|100
|0
|0
|0
|2
|To re-appoint Robert McBean as a director of the Company
|90,667,550
|97.19
|2,620,400
|2.81
|0
|3
|To re-appoint John Bentley as a director of the Company
|89,591,277
|96.04
|3,696,673
|3.96
|0
|4
|To re-appoint Eskil Jersing as a director of the Company
|93,287,950
|100
|0
|0
|0
|5
|To re-appoint Katherine Roe as a director of the Company
|92,211,677
|98.85
|1,076,273
|1.15
|0
|6
|To re-appoint Tim Bushell as a director of the Company
|93,287,950
|100
|0
|0
|0
|7
|To re-appoint Iain McLaren as a director of the Company
|93,287,950
|100
|0
|0
|0
|8
|To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company
|90,667,550
|100
|0
|0
|2,620,400
|9
|To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|83,589,853
|89.60
|9,698,097
|10.4
|0
|10
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|75,729,352
|81.18
|17,558,598
|18.82
|0
|Special Resolutions
|11
|To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares
|75,729,352
|100
|0
|0
|17,558,598
|12
|To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares in additional limited circumstances
|73,108,952
|78.37
|20,178,998
|21.63
|0
|13
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|90,667,550
|97.19
|2,620,400
|2.81
|0
*NB percentage of votes cast excludes votes withheld
-Ends-
|Enquiries:
Wentworth
|
Eskil Jersing,
Chief Executive Officer
Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer
|
eskil.jersing@wentplc.com (mailto:eskil.jersing@wentplc.com)
+44 7717 847623
katherine.roe@wentplc.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentplc.com)
+44 7841 087230
|
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
|
AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Ashton Clanfield
Simon Mensley
|
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
|
Peel Hunt LLP
|
Broker (UK)
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister
|
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|
Vigo
|
Investor Relations Adviser (UK)
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon
|
+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
About Wentworth Resources
Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded ( AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Attachment
- RNS re result of AGM - Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffb55862-1f3d-4211-9a7d-934420a0eb79)