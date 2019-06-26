NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced its participation in INTERPOL World 2019 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, from Tuesday, July 2 to Thursday, July 4, 2019.At NEC's booth (booth# F11), a broad range of public safety solutions for law enforcement and government organizations will be displayed. Visitors will be able to experience a variety of NEC solutions, including its multi-modal biometric immigration gate and AI-driven video analytic platform.As part of the INTERPOL World Co-Creation Labs programme, NEC will join panel discussions and share insights on the future of biometrics and immigration control.Overview of NEC exhibits1. Solutions for immigration control and border securityIn-vehicle facial recognition solution that enables the identification of individuals inside a vehicle without the passengers exiting.Multi-modal biometric immigration gate that incorporates both face and iris recognition technologies to facilitate a smooth and secure identity verification process.Mobile authentication service that is equipped with liveness detection technology to prevent fraudulent activities through biometric authentication processes, such as the use of photos on mobile devices.2. Security solutions for critical infrastructureNEC Enhanced Video Analytics (EVA) platform utilizing AI technology that integrates a series of video surveillance capabilities, including behavior detection, crowd behavior analysis, abnormal behavior/abandoned object detection, and age/gender estimation.Optical fiber sensing technology to detect unauthorized access to regulated areas.3. Other solutionsControl Room Solutions from APD Communications, which was acquired by NPS (Northgate Public Services), an NEC Company, in January 2019, including an Integrated Communications Control System and Contact Record Management. APD provides solutions and technologies for approximately 70% of UK police forces and a range of countries worldwide.Biometric technologies, such as facial recognition and fingerprint recognition, which received the world's No.1 certification accuracy(1).Overview of the "Co-creation Labs" programme1. Further development and the sharing of identifiers, including biometrics- Are we jointly prepared for returning foreign terrorist fighters (FTF)?Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 (day 1) 15:30 to 17:00Location: Co-creation Lab 3Speaker: Walter Lee, Evangelist and Government Relations Leader, NEC Corporation2. What are the future of controls that improve the reliability of the control of an individual, the safety of travel between countries and eliminates the threats of domestic attacks?Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 (day 2) 13:30 to 15:00Location: Co-creation Lab 1Speaker: Michael O'Connell, Vice President and Executive Advisor, NEC Europe(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testinghttps://www.nec.com/en/press/201703/global_20170316_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.