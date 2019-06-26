Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded six violations of Rules for Issuers of Shares over a period of approximately six months. The cases concerns multiple instances with late disclosure of inside information and other information to be disclosed according to the rules of the exchange. Given the fact that the Discisplinary Committee of Nasdaq Copenhagen in December 2018 reprimanded two instances of late disclosure of financial reports, the Disciplinary Committee decided to aggravate the sanction to include a fine equivalent to two years of listing fee. A summary of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares rule 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729840