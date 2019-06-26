UFC Legend and Hall of Famer and Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Ken Shamrock Signs Multi Year Licensing Deal with Falcon Technologies

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: FLCN), a company focused on the marketing, sale, and distribution of CBD products and products derived from industrial hemp announced today that Ken Shamrock, a mixed martial arts legend, UFC Hall of Famer, four time heavyweight world champion, and former WWE superstar has signed a two-year licensing deal with Falcon Technologies to brand and market certain CBD products.

Ken Shamrock is widely acclaimed as one of the famous names in the history of the UFC as well as a true icon in the sport known as mixed martial arts. Ken Shamrock starred in the first UFC event in 1993. He has headlined over fifteen MMA pay-per-view events while setting numerous pay-per-view records. Among his many accomplishments are four-time UFC Heavyweight World Champion, inaugural UFC Superfight Heavyweight Champion and Pride Superfight Champion. In 2003, Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie became the first inductees into the UFC Hall of Fame. Mr. Shamrock also served as a subject matter expert to the United States Marine Corps martial arts program.

Ken Shamrock also experienced considerable success in the World Wrestling Federation (now called World Wresting Entertainment, Inc.). World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., also known by millions of spectators as the WWE, is a publicly traded company trading on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over $5 billion. The WWE is the premier professional wrestling organization in the world with almost $1 billion in annual revenue.

In the 1990's, Ken Shamrock was one of the WWE's biggest stars. Shamrock participated in some of the company's largest pay-per-view events. Not only has Shamrock been in the ring with Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Shamrock also feuded with the sport's biggest stars such as The Undertaker, Brett Hart, Chris Jericho, The Big Show and many others.

Ken Shamrock has also appeared in numerous video games: WCW vs. the World, WWF War Zone, WWF Attitude, WWF WrestleMania 2000, WWF SmackDown!, WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role (Hidden character), WWF No Mercy, UFC: Tapout 2, UFC: Sudden Impact, EA Sports MMA, WWE '13 and WWE 2K16.

Labeled by ABC News as the "The World's Most Dangerous Man," Ken Shamrock has made multiple appearances as a combat sport commentator while making cameo appearances on some of the successful television network sitcoms. Shamrock appeared in Season 1, Episode 15 of That '70s Show as a professional wrestler, alongside fellow WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While still one of the most popular MMA and pro wrestling superstars of all time, Ken Shamrock is also a successful businessman. He is an international speaker for venues spanning from TED Talks to ministry functions. Ken Shamrock is also the founding father of Lion's Den Ministries, a non-for profit that serves as a guiding light to troubled youth and young adults. While Mr. Shamrock conducts his work counseling troubled youth through Lion's Den Ministries, Ken Shamrock reflects on his own childhood as a troubled youth and uses this experience and knowledge to change people's lives. Mr. Shamrock has also written two books, Inside the Lion's Den and Beyond the Lion's Den, and has appeared in several films.

Mr. Shamrock's business partner, Des W Woodruff, is also a signatory to the contract with Falcon Technologies. Woodruff is a prolific businessman who is known worldwide for his savvy investment strategies and skillsets. As an entrepreneur, Woodruff has created and operated several businesses. One thriving business Woodruff created is GrokTrade, a financial education brand, which delivers both basic and advanced investment education to traders globally online. More than 30,000 students have been taught Woodruff's trading/investment methodologies. Woodruff has been actively trading the live markets for over two decades and is a respected former institutional trader who helped managed securities for sizable accounts.

William Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, "Ken Shamrock is one of the biggest names in the history of combat sports and we are beyond ecstatic that Mr. Shamrock has placed faith in our plan and our products to sign a licensing deal with our company. Ken is known worldwide to millions of fans of both the UFC and the WWE and Ken's branding power will help us with a successful rollout of certain CBD products."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

