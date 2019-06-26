XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Earns Raytheon Supplier Excellence Award

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 26, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, was awarded a Supplier Excellence Award by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) business unit. XPO won for its 2018 commitment to quality and on-time delivery in managing a critical piece of the international defense and cybersecurity company's supply chain.

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. XPO was recognized for 3-star honors by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business.

"This award reflects the strength of our partnership with Raytheon and our experience serving customers in the aerospace and defense industries," said Ashfaque Chowdhury, president of supply chain for the Americas and Asia Pacific at XPO. "We're committed to Raytheon's success every step of the way and honored by this recognition of our service."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

