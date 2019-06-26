Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder Cannabis" or the "Company") is excited to announce that, in celebration of Canada Day, it will launch its new Hemp Energy Drink line over the Canada Day long weekend, on June 29, across its existing Ontario locations, as well as its two brand new accessories stores in Niagara Falls and Pickering, set to open this weekend. Samples will be available at all locations.

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release of June 18, 2019, Spyder Cannabis signed an exclusive agreement with Tetra Natural Health, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), to distribute the three flavors of its Hemp Energy Drink in cannabis accessory stores, vape stores, and kiosks in Canada and the United States.

"We are thrilled to launch a premium brand, the Hemp Energy Drink, to our customers this Canada Day long weekend, starting June 29th. This is a historic time for the Canadian hemp industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of the retail and wholesale distribution of innovative new products. Our focus is on providing unique and distinctive quality hemp derived options, specially curated to meet the needs of all Canadians. We are looking forward to sharing our products throughout Canada," stated Daniel Pelchovitz, CEO and President of Spyder.



About Spyder

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario, with stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and expanding into the legal cannabis and hemp derived market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian retail and U.S. hemp kiosks in high traffic peripheral areas.

About Tetra Natural Health:

Tetra Natural Health Inc. is a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. that focuses on identification, development and marketing of hemp or cannabis-based natural health products, or cannabinoids-based products authorized for sale by Health Canada. For more information, visit: www.tetranaturalhealth.com.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved and FDA reviewed clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma has subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of its mission, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com



