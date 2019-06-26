Starting with World Tour Masters in 2019, L.A. Times will sponsor the 3x3 event as part of the L.A. Street Festival

FIBA, the international governing body for basketball, and the Los Angeles Times media group today announced an agreement to bring the annual FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final to Los Angeles from 2020 through 2023.

Following the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which crowned the United States men and Chinese women on June 23 and set a record for the largest-ever FIBA 3x3 temporary venue on Museumplein in Amsterdam, FIBA announced the partnership which will expand 3x3 in North America.

"This partnership is a breakthrough for the growth of 3x3 basketball," FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said. "We are excited to bring our urban discipline to the next level in North America with a renowned and innovative group like the Los Angeles Times. This will undoubtedly cement the FIBA 3x3 culture in the build up to the Los Angeles 2028 Games."

As previously announced, the L.A. Times is sponsoring the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters on Sept. 20 and 21. In keeping with the global popularity of 3x3 and tradition of creating urban cultural festivals in association with the on-court competitions, the tournament will be the centerpiece of a larger event, the L.A. Street Festival. The World Tour Masters will be the only World Tour event in the U.S. before 3x3 basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer.

"Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States and Los Angeles is an international sports and culture capital," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of NantWorks and Owner and Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with FIBA and host major 3x3 events in Los Angeles over the next several years."

The L.A. Street Festival, a new, annual urban event, will debut Sept. 20-21, adjacent to the L.A. Times headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. The festival will feature FIBA 3x3 basketball, esports competitions, side contests, dunking, music, break dancing, gaming activations and kids play zones to entertain the public at the event and through digital platforms and broadcast. Starting in 2020, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final will be held in Los Angeles as part of the L.A. Street Festival.

Photo of FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and L.A. Times Owner and Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong available by request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005258/en/

Contacts:

Hillary Manning

(213) 237-2664