Unique Fabricating, Inc.: Unique Fabricating Receives GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Award Recognizes Manufacturing Sites in Auburn Hill, Michigan and Queretaro, Mexico

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American: UFAB), which engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the automotive and industrial market, today announced its manufacturing plants in Auburn Hill, Michigan and Queretaro, Mexico have earned the Supplier Quality Excellence award from General Motors. This award acknowledges GM's top performing suppliers that meet a stringent set of quality performance criteria.

Tom Tekiele, Chief Financial Officer, Business and Molded Product Development commented, "General Motors' is committed to building vehicles with the highest levels of quality and safety. Unique Fabricating is proud to be recognized for its effort in supporting that commitment. Meeting GM's highest level of quality standards is a significant achievement and this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work that our team members put in each and every day."

Unique Fabricated is committed to engineering and producing products that meet and exceed the highest level of standards and will continue to contribute to ensuring a quality-driven supply chain for all its customers.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets and glove box liners. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com/ .

