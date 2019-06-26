StageZero Life Sciences Ltd Announces Initiation Of Trading Under The Stock Trading Symbol SZLS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (Formerly GeneNews or the "Company") (TSX: GEN) is pleased to announce that beginning today, June 26, 2019, the Company will be trading under the ticker symbol (TSX: SZLS). Trading will continue in the Company's common shares under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number. The Company officially changed its name from GeneNews Ltd. to StageZero Life Sciences Ltd on June 20th.

"We are very pleased to execute this final step in our name change to StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.," said James R Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO. "We can now focus all of our energies on the multitude of opportunities that are ahead of us including bringing our multi-cancer panel, Aristotle, into final validation, as well as ensuring our current and future tests are readily available to patients via telehealth, large healthcare systems and large employers."

The logistics of the name change with respect to current share certificates will be taken care of in the normal course of business. Please refer to our FAQ for details. https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/faq.html

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Our next generation test, Aristotle, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which was validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer. Further validation of Aristotle is currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "considers," "intends" and other similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

