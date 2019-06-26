Control BestCrypt Volume Encryption from Anywhere

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in encryption software, announced today the launch of Jetico Central Manager in the cloud, now available for BestCrypt Volume Encryption. Admins and Managed Service Providers gain control of disk encryption activities from anywhere without the need to configure and maintain a dedicated server.

See for yourself at cloud.jetico.com.

"The burden of managing disk encryption affects organizations of all sizes," claims Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "Jetico's cloud-based central management helps to empower even the smallest businesses, now free from the hassle of running their own local server."

Customers using Jetico Central Manager in the cloud will appreciate a ready pre-configured server. No need to buy dedicated hardware, install software components or determine all the settings.

Waksman adds, "For MSPs, a single administrator can manage several customer installations from one simple interface, from any remote location."

FEATURES BENEFITS

Management of Endpoint Data Protection

Control encryption activities from anywhere

Gain peace of mind with pre-set encryption policies based on compliance requirements, including HIPAA and GDPR

Create and save customized encryption policies to best match your needs

Monitoring Reporting

Get instant alerts on any issues and see progress of encryption tasks in real time

Centralized logging

Create global reports in HTML or PDF

Maximum Security

Protect endpoint data using the strongest independent encryption; nobody else can access your encrypted data, guarded by your own uniquely generated keys

Rest assured with secure network traffic between client computers and cloud-based central management

Rely on safe cloud-side backups for database recovery

For over 20 years, Jetico proudly serves enterprise customers with BestCrypt data encryption software, a reliable alternative to native OS encryption. Cloud-based central management of BestCrypt saves time and money, delivering more convenient compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR.

Try for free at cloud.jetico.com.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005293/en/

Contacts:

Michael Waksman

Jetico Inc. Oy

marketing@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030