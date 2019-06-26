CoreCard Software: CoreCard(R) Payment Processing Software Offers Fast Implementation

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / CoreCard Software, a worldwide leader in credit card applications for mobile wallets and a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers fast implementation for third-party processors, FinTech disruptors and others in the prepaid or credit card industry. Their fast implementation is due to their proven platform (lots of installed solutions and APIs) and veteran employees that understand their software platform and understand the industry.

"First, our platform is highly configurable with thousands of parameters used to set up unique prepaid or credit programs in conjunction with networks such as Visa and Mastercard or private loops without incurring significant costs for code customization. These parameters, combined with our wealth of APIs, continue to make us a unique partner and allow us to quickly assist providers or 'disruptors' in growing markets, including small loan transactions and POS lending," said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. "In addition, our team of veterans, who have been with us a long time, know the market and know our software platform, so they are able to quickly help clients with solid solutions."

CoreCard provides solutions whether one is looking to license their own system and integrate with third parties or wants to issue cards from CoreCard's processing environment. CoreCard's implementation teams are comprised of industry veterans with the knowledge to help make these projects successful.

About CoreCard

For over 35 years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company's principal operations are CoreCard Software Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard is the leading provider of mobile wallet applications. CoreCard designs, develops and markets a comprehensive suite of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard also offers prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform has recently been deployed in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company's website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

SOURCE: CoreCard Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549953/CoreCardR-Payment-Processing-Software-Offers-Fast-Implementation