Launch Coincides with the World Premiere "Green Carpet" Screening of "The Sustainable Packaging Revolution: A Jabil Documentary" on June 27, 2019

Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today introduced a new suite of Sustainable Packaging Services, that enable packaged goods brands to design and deliver innovative new sustainable packaging formats into the marketplace at speed.

Today, companies producing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) are at a turning point. They must find smart ways to make their products and packaging sustainable or face increasing regulations, taxes and pushback from consumers. Companies are trying to respond to sustainability mandates and want to do the right thing for the environment. Yet assessing what is needed, sourcing the right materials and designing products that meet their corporate sustainability goals is extremely complex due to the interdependencies and expertise required for end-to-end sustainable development.

"For CPGs, there has never been a bigger challenge than the transition to a truly sustainable business model," said Jason Paladino, JPS Vice President of Technology. "Managing this shift and truly achieving sustainability goals requires a new level of partnership and collaboration across the supply chain. As a custom packaging solutions provider with a rich history of transformational brand equity packaging, we are uniquely positioned to work intimately with brands to solve these challenges at speed, while reducing complexity and mitigating risks."

Jabil Packaging Solutions has expanded its custom packaging services, designed to support each company's unique sustainability goals. This new solution is comprised of three services that accelerate the new product development process while dramatically reducing the risk associated with developing new sustainable packaging formats, including:

Drive faster time-to-market and eco-friendly validation with a proven design innovation process. Sustainable Packaging Assessment: Iteratively assess key sustainability factors, such as carbon footprint and recyclability, in parallel with critical new product introduction requirements.

Iteratively assess key sustainability factors, such as carbon footprint and recyclability, in parallel with critical new product introduction requirements. Materials Sourcing andDevelopment: Introduce holistic procurement strategies that consider price, supply chain optimization and performance.

The new suite of Sustainable Packaging Services will enable customers in the Food Beverage, Home Care, Personal Care and Professional Care sectors to work with a single packaging innovation leader with expertise in all areas of sustainable packaging development:

eliminating the need to coordinate multiple suppliers, design houses and converters. Faster time-to-market driving rapid cycles of design iteration and carbon impact assessment from ideation to delivery all under one roof.

driving rapid cycles of design iteration and carbon impact assessment from ideation to delivery all under one roof. Reduced risk assuring that new custom packaging formats leverage industry accepted sustainable design guidelines; utilizing packaging life cycle analysis software to support achievement of corporate sustainability goals; and, leveraging the intelligence gained from performance testing of all commercially available sustainable materials.

New Jabil Documentary Illuminates Cutting Edge Sustainable Material Technology Solutions

Many of the world's leading brands have publicly stated that they aim to make their packaging 100 percent reusable or recyclable by 2025, though limitations in material science may pose the biggest barrier in achieving that milestone. According to Jabil's Sustainable Packaging Trends survey, 44 percent of packaging decision-makers say the biggest obstacle CPGs have in being able to meet their goals are the lack of technical solutions.

"The Sustainable Packaging Revolution: A Jabil Documentary" explores the race to develop new solutions that drive a more sustainable approach to packaging. (Click here to watch the trailer). With input from industry leaders Danimer Scientific, a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products, and KW Plastics, the world's largest plastics recycler of high density polyethylene and polypropylene, the documentary looks beyond traditional sustainability challenges--regulatory, recycling infrastructure, assurance of supply and others- and explores solutions for complex material science limitations.

Media and the public are invited to attend the virtual "Green Carpet" world premiere of "The Sustainable Packaging Revolution: A Jabil Documentary" on YouTube on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:30AM (EDT). The premiere will be followed by Q&A session conference call with leaders from Jabil, Danimer Scientific and KW Plastics.

Supporting Quotes

Stephanie Baker, Executive Director of Market Development, KW Plastics

"As the world's largest plastics recycler and supplier of recycled resins, we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for quality post-consumer resins. We applaud Jabil for researching the options and opportunities for PCR in packaging as they work to help their customers achieve their sustainability goals." Stephen Croskrey, CEO, Danimer Scientific

"Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste will take a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, and it all starts with educating businesses and industry stakeholders of the best technology and processes available today. Jabil's initiative comes at a critical time, and it was a privilege for our team to contribute our knowledge of the current state of biodegradable plastics to the documentary." Matthias C. Lohner, Operations Manager, GBU Nescafé Dolce Gusto

"Sustainability is not a nice to have, it is a strategic imperative. Although it cannot happen in a vacuum. It requires transformative collaboration all along the value chain where brands, converters and suppliers are all working toward a common goal. The ability to seamlessly orchestrate design, sourcing and lifecycle analysis is essential to reducing the risk of launching new sustainable packaging formats, and accelerating time to market, both of which are critical in today's global economy."

