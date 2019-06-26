sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2019 | 14:55
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Startup Giants Plc - Outcome of AGM

Startup Giants Plc - Outcome of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 26

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
("Startup Giants" or the "Company";
Ticker symbol on NEX Exchange Growth Market: SUG)
Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM in respect of the financial period from 1st February 2018 to 31st December 2018 occurred at 11.00 a.m. BST today, Wednesday 26th June 2019, at Poole in Dorset, in accordance with the notice posted on 4th June 2019 to shareholders. All resolutions before members were passed without opposition.

Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Meeting,
26th June 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:
Startup Giants PLC
Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com; +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107;
blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire