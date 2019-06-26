Startup Giants Plc - Outcome of AGM

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company";

Ticker symbol on NEX Exchange Growth Market: SUG)

Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM in respect of the financial period from 1st February 2018 to 31st December 2018 occurred at 11.00 a.m. BST today, Wednesday 26th June 2019, at Poole in Dorset, in accordance with the notice posted on 4th June 2019 to shareholders. All resolutions before members were passed without opposition.



Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Meeting,

26th June 2019



This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.



Enquiries :

Startup Giants PLC

Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com; +44 20 7 157 9764



Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107;

blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk