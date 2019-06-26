Melissa Riahei Appointed President of SBTech US

Pioneering gaming and lottery industry veteran to help lead and grow US business as sports betting continues to gain momentum across the country

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBTech, a leading global supplier of sports betting and gaming technology, today announced that seasoned gaming and lottery executive, Melissa Riahei, will join the company as President of SBTech US. In her new role, Riahei will oversee and lead the US business, focusing on building out the groups' US infrastructure to support SBTech's existing customers and establishing its presence in additional states.

"I'm thrilled to join SBTech at such momentous time in our industry. As legalized sports betting rapidly takes root across the nation, I look forward to leading SBTech's US expansion, establishing our operational footprint in new states, and contributing our global expertise to the growth and success of this emerging market," said Riahei. "SBTech has already seen great success here through our valued partnerships with Churchill Downs, Golden Nugget, Resorts and most recently - the Oregon Lottery. We plan to build on that success and solidify SBTech's position as a market leading supplier in the US."

"We are delighted to have Melissa on board leading our US business, as we assemble a world-class team to steer us into the next chapter of the company's growth. Melissa is an extremely talented executive, with a rare blend of business, legal and political acumen and a varied breadth of experience across all sectors in gaming," said Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech. "I'm confident that she will serve as a great leader for our US team on the ground and our partners. This appointment demonstrates our continual commitment to the US market by providing dedicated leadership of our US teams to support our partners' ambitions."

Riahei has more than 20 years of experience spanning across the highest levels of state government, from serving as Deputy Chief Counsel to the Office of the Governor in Illinois, to managing the legal affairs of a $2 billion annual gaming enterprise as General Counsel to the Illinois Lottery, and serving in executive roles at on-line gaming and horse race wagering companies.

Notably, Riahei was instrumental in paving the way for the emergence of legal online gambling in the US. As General Counsel to the Illinois Lottery, she spearheaded the initiative to challenge the US Department of Justice's federal prohibition on online gambling under the Wire Act on behalf of Illinois. Her efforts, in coordination with the New York Lottery, resulted in the monumental 2011 DOJ decision that has enabled states to legalize and regulate most forms of online gambling, leading to the emergence of the growing market in the US today.

"Melissa has made valuable contributions to the advancement of our industry and will be a great asset to SBTech as we grow and cement our US presence and leverage the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead," said Gavin Isaacs, non-executive chairman of SBTech. "We're excited to have Melissa joining our team, and I look forward to working with her."

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming solutions, with more than 1,100 employees in 10 offices worldwide, including its newest offices in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in more than 15 regulated territories.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies highly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for exceptional configurability and the quickest route to market, complemented by proven business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its seamless sportsbook, Chameleon360 igaming platform, managed services, on-property sportsbook and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all online, mobile and retail channels.

Supported by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, acquisition and CRM, and the highest standards of regulatory compliance, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and record revenues.

