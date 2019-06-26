Chinese manufacturer Jetion Solar has supplied 221 MW of its polycrystalline modules to the scheme, which is being developed by Irish firm WElink Energy with state-owned China National Building Materials the EPC provider.Jiangsu-based solar manufacturer and project developer Jetion Solar has reinforced the idea subsidy-free solar has come of age in Europe while giving the lie to the theory polycrystalline solar modules are yesterday's news. The Chinese company today revealed more details of the Solara 4 project it has supplied with 221 MW of its modules in Vaqueiros, Portugal. With the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...