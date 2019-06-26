Connect! Collaborate! Learn! Share!

Silvaco Inc. is pleased to announce the 2019 SURGE (Silvaco UseRs Global Event) schedule.

SURGE brings the TCAD, EDA, and IP communities together to discuss new technologies, explore smart application integration, and discover innovative techniques for advanced semiconductor design. According to CTO Babak Taheri, "These events open up important conversations with industry leaders and peers, highlight smart solutions to real-world challenges, and provide insight into current and future trends."

Each SURGE event includes:

Presentations

A variety of presentations will cover IP deployment, semiconductor simulation, and design verification. Roadmaps and exciting technology updates will also be included. Discover how Silvaco solutions are used to realize silicon success in Consumer, Datacenter, Automotive, and IoT markets.

Keynote Speakers and Panelists

Hear from industry leaders and visionaries who influence the global electronics marketplace. They will discuss trends in systems, silicon, and applications and share their thoughts on the nanometer challenges and opportunities that face us today.

Networking Opportunities

Engage in stimulating technology discussions with peers and industry experts at SURGE and stay connected after the event.

SURGE Worldwide Schedule:

CHINA Shanghai, Friday July 19, 2019 EUROPE Munich, Wednesday October 9, 2019 USA Silicon Valley, Thursday October 24, 2019 JAPAN Yokohama, Tuesday October 29, 2019 KOREA Seoul, Friday November 1, 2019

For more information on SURGE events, please visit https://www.silvaco.com/company/events/surge/surge.html

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world's ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005166/en/

Contacts:

Silvaco, Inc.

Thomas F. Blaesi

press@silvaco.com