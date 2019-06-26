Promega Corporation, a global biotechnology manufacturer, today announced publication of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report of sustainable practices and resulting trends through the previous year. The 2019 report documents how, over the last three years, an overall culture of sustainability resulted in an 8% reduction in the company's carbon-to-revenue footprint.

Promega Corporation is currently constructing several highly efficient buildings globally with aggressive sustainability goals and strategies, including (clockwise from upper left) a branch facility in the United Kingdom, the company's largest European facility in Germany, and, in Madison, Wisconsin, a state-of-the-art research development building as well as a new component manufacturing center. The global biotechnology company's newly released 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights how, over the last three years, an overall culture of sustainability resulted in an 8% reduction in the company's carbon-to-revenue footprint. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We not only spend time reinforcing why [sustainability] is important, but also examine how we achieve these results, and for us this begins with each person at Promega," says Promega founder and CEO Bill Linton. "Promega employees, tapping into their own unique passions and expertise, have been the source of many innovative and meaningful ideas. These ideas, in turn, have helped our company invent new products, recycle materials, create innovative health programs, exceed customer expectations and support local communities. Someone sparked an idea and the rest of us fanned the flame."

Initiatives and outcomes featured in the 2019 Promega Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Designing and building highly efficient facilities globally with aggressive sustainability goals and strategies, including current projects in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Funding the exploration of biotech solutions to environmental challenges worldwide with a $3 million pledge to the Revive Restore Catalyst Science Fund.

Supporting biomarker testing for cancer immunotherapy by advancing new applications for Promega microsatellite instability assay technology.

Embracing the principles of emotional and social intelligence (ESI) across the entire organization globally to help employees improve relationships, manage stress and solve problems creatively.

Promega has integrated corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices since its founding in 1978. For the last 11 years, the company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report has documented how Promega continues to align these practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes. Read the entire 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report PDF here. Explore highlights of the report at www.Promega.com/responsibility.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

