Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Mojave Jane Brands (CSE: JANE) (OTC Pink: HHPHF) (FSE: 0HCN) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as High Hampton Holdings. Mojave Jane Brands Inc. is a Canadian-based cannabis sector brand and distribution company emerging as a vertical integrator in California's legal cannabis space serving recreational and wellness markets.





The company's U.S. holdings are comprised of assets including cultivation to scale, branding, packaging, manufacturing & processing, as well as, a distribution arm and the edibles brand CALIGOLD. Operating out of licensed strategic locations within the state of California, Mojave Jane is leveraging its consumer and brand-focused business model to generate sustainable profits by delivering quality products by recognized brands.

Gary Latham, CEO, stated: "As we begin to deliver on our consumer and brand first strategy, it's appropriate that we re-launch and re-name this business to reflect that strategy. More than a name change; this is a well-orchestrated plan that began and continues with the acquisition of leading California companies in the manufacturing, distribution, and delivery businesses. Our management team is bringing those separate entities together to operate as one integrated business rather than an array of independent holdings. This means that our teams can work together to innovate and deliver the products and brands that a diverse market really wants. Unifying all capabilities under one name allows us to create a corporate identity and brand that will be immediately recognizable across the industry."

Robert Allen, Chairman, added: "The change in name is emblematic of the substantive transformation that has taken place within the Company. In the past six months we have changed management and Board, added assets, and reset the direction of the Company with a brands first strategy. With the preparatory work done we are now ready to begin taking products and brands to market and have Mojave Jane become an acknowledged leader in the cannabis industry."

