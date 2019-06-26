Nextflow Software is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) based in Nantes, France. Nextflow Software is one of the leaders in innovative Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) methods. The startup exhibits at the NAFEMS World Congress in Quebec City, Canada, on June 17-20, featuring live demos if its latest product Nextflow Studio.

A full environment covering all stages of CFD simulation

Nextflow Studio is a software platform that covers the entire CFD flow, from pre-processing, to computation and post-processing. This environment lets engineers manage easily their simulation projects and provides a Graphical User Interface (GUI) based on the latest software technologies. Nextflow Studio offers an experience that allows users to accelerate the resolution of their field-specific design objectives.

Main features:

A unique environment for all Nextflow Software solvers to ease and accelerate the setup of simulations and the exploitation of results

An intuitive GUI that simplifies the preparation of simulation input data to reduce engineering time

Geometry optimization tools and meshing tools adapted to the target solver to reduce simulation configuration time

Computation management tools to reduce computation costs

Integrated analysis tools to accelerate interpretation of simulation results, with the capability to export to standard post-processing formats

Pushing the limits of numerical design

With more than 20 years of academic and industrial research, Nextflow Software is today at the leading edge of SPH methods applied to free surface (liquid-air interface). If, until now, simulation of certain physics was limited, the solvers developed by Nextflow Software allow to study complex phenomena (shocks, splashes, deformations, etc.) and simulate complex use cases that are either too difficult or too costly to setup and analyze with experiments. This expertise was recognized by the SPH research community through two consecutive prizes won at the SPHeric conference.

Accelerating the design of products

CFD solvers developed by Nextflow Software do not necessitate manual meshing operations as volume meshing is automated. This allows engineers to spend more time on analyzing simulation results. The automatic and continuous coherency checking of simulation input data ensures that obtained results are reliable, no matter how skilled the user is. The uniform distribution of workloads on processors allows to reduce computation time proportionally to available resources, whatever the required precision level.

Making CFD accessible to all industrial product designers

Nextflow Software offers integrated and compatible tools that ease the setup of simulations and the integration to Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (CAD/CAE) workflows. Solvers can be coupled to Finite-Element Analysis (FEA) tools for Fluid-Structure Interaction (FSI) studies. Standard formats are supported for import of CAD geometries and meshes, and for export to external visualization tools. Intuitive and easy-to-use tools provide interactive assistance to users (especially for data setup) and ensure a quick ramp-up.

