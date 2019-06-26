SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their cost benefit analysis engagement for a financial services organization.

Project background

The company wanted to analyze investment policies to comply with new banking regulations. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to ensure financial stability and reduce undue burden on their customers.

Objective 2: They also wanted to increase efficiencies across risk and compliance programs and devise an effective cost benefit analysis template.

"Devising a cost benefit analysis template is imperative for companies to simplify complex business processes and compare different projects or policies irrespective of dissimilarities," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a financial services organization - analyzed the minimum ratio of capital to assets and reduced the risk of insolvency if assets values declined. The solution offered helped them to:

Determine the time required to achieve cost benefits with the ongoing policies.

Compute net present values with the aid of cost benefit analysis template and ensure the feasibility of policies.

Outcome: The cost benefit analysis template devised by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the financial services organization to invest resources into projects that were economically viable for them and minimize capital misallocation. This helped the client to develop financial capabilities and prevented them from making financial trades that undermined their financial well-being. The cost benefit analysis template further helped the client to align themselves to the expectations of customers and stakeholders and analyze the impact of cost and revenues. In addition, the solution provided helped them to increase revenues by over 30%

Want to gain detailed insights?

