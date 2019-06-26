Global content intelligence solutions leader, Amplexor, today announced that it has formed a premier partnership with Xillio to enable customers' content transformation strategies.

Xillio is a content integration and transformation specialist, recognized as a Gartner 'Cool Vendor.' The company's technology offers a streamlined, end-to-end content approach, working seamlessly with existing global content workflows and legacy content management systems and repositories.

The strategic partnership prioritizes content continuity and time-to-market, supports digital transformation, and helps customers implement a seamless integration while ensuring an effortless global user experience and adoption.

Both Amplexor and Xillio have a combined comprehensive set of nearly 30 content connectors into accessible content repositories, asserting their leading position in the content services marketplace. Rather than replacing systems with a single centralized platform, the connectors allow content to be released from its repositories while maintaining existing system structures. This means customers can continue working within their existing content production environment, while the combined power of Xillio and Amplexor allows them to maximize value at every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation, through localization, to analytics and content intelligence.

"Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do, and this partnership has been formed with them in mind," explains Marcus Casal, Vice President of Content Technology Solutions, Amplexor. "Xillio's multi-repository approach, combined with Amplexor's content intelligence solutions, paves the way to efficient collaboration and streamlined information governance within client-side content repositories. Moreover, this partnership means that we can support customers through every stage of the content lifecycle, from technology implementation, through authoring, localization and content analytics, across all of their repositories. This approach reinforces our global value proposition, and we strongly believe our customers will receive even more value within their content lifecycle journey."

"This partnership is the ideal fit for Xillio," adds Rikkert Engels, Xillio CEO and Founder. "With the unique position, covering all stages of customers' content lifecycles, Amplexor's focus on digital governance, compliance, and experience is perfectly aligned with our connectivity vision. Moreover, this partnership adds tremendous value in support of the entire digital evolution. Xillio is delighted to be part of this ongoing transformation."

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR is a leading global content services provider offering global governance, compliance, digital experience, and language solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987, and today, with a presence in more than 40 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as manufacturing, life sciences, aerospace transport, energy environment, and the public sector achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.amplexor.com.

