According to Technavio Research Report "Commercial Drones Market by product (software and services, and hardware), end-user industries (infrastructure sector, agriculture sector, public safety sector, energy sector, media and entertainment sector, insurance sector, and others sector) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) is witnessed to grow USD 11.61 billion, at a CAGR of 36% from 2018 to 2022."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005523/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial drones market from 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of Commercial Drones Market.

Request for Sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Commercial%20Drones%20Market%202018-2022&type=sample&src=report

Global Commercial Drones Market: Increasing investments in commercial drones

There is an increase in the investments in commercial drones due to the increased applicability of commercial drones in various fields and verticals. The major factor contributing to the increase in investments in commercial drone sector include the increasing demand for commercial drones from North America.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "In 2017, the number of commercial drones in North America grew by 58% when compared with 2016. As a result, more venture capitalists and other angel investors are continually investing in various commercial drone providers."

Another major factor driving the growth of the market is the access to better data insights using commercial drones. The rising demand for improved data along with effective data insights that commercial drones provide is driving the growth of the market. Due to the steady rise in the adoption of commercial drones and the global expansion of vendors, more enterprises are using drones.

Speak to Research Expert

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Commercial%20Drones%20Market%202018-2022&type=customization&v=czb

Few Major Players for the Commercial Drones Market are:

3D Robotics

Aeryon Labs

DJI

Parrot

Strat Aero

Global Commercial Drones Market: Top emerging trend

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging trend in the commercial drones market. Drones can identify detrimental flight conditions and bypass them by using machine learning and AI. Additionally, machine learning will permit drones to capture data, analyze it, and make decisions based on the data. The agriculture and construction sectors are expected to be benefited by the gradual shift to AI. The incorporation of machine learning and AI in drones used in the construction sector will allow the generation of automated safety reports and stockpile analysis.

Browse Industries Reports Machinery

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005523/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com