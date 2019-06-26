According to Technavio Research Report "Liquid Fertilizer Market by type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) is witnessed to grow USD 1.66 billion, at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2023".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005533/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global liquid fertilizer market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request for Sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Liquid%20Fertilizer%20Market%20by%20Type%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Liquid nitrogen fertilizers to garner the highest share

Nitrogen liquid fertilizer is anticipated to contribute the highest share in the market during the forecast period as it plays a crucial role in providing nutrients to improve the overall plant health. Nitrogen fertilizers including ammonium nitrate (UAN) and calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) support plant and leaf growth leading to improved vegetable and fruit production. In addition, the rising need for high crop yields will positively impact the demand for liquid nitrogen demand in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rising need to increase the productivity of arable lands is encouraging vendors to offer high-quality grades of liquid nitrogen fertilizers, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

"The demand for liquid fertilizers is increasing significantly due to their ease of handling, blending, and application as compared to granular fertilizers. In addition, liquid fertilizers are faster-acting and can be applied using spray cans or sprinkles. These advantages will boost the demand for liquid during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Growing awareness of organic fertilizers to boost growth

Organic fertilizers decompose easily in the soil and help enrich the nutrient quality of the soil. In addition, they prevent environmental hazards including agricultural runoff and hypertrophication to a large extent. Thus, the use of organic fertilizers is cost-effective and environment-friendly as they help in eliminating toxic residues from the soil and improve cultivation practices. Furthermore, other factors including the favorable government policies and subsidies, growing awareness about organic farming, and the increasing sale of organic food products are fostering the demand for organic fertilizers. Thus, with the growing awareness about eco-friendly fertilizers among farmers and cultivators, the global liquid fertilizer market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next few years.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Liquid%20Fertilizer%20Market%20by%20Type%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=customization

Liquid fertilizer market to witness fastest adoption in the APAC region.

With the rapid growth in population in the emerging economies, there has been an increase in agricultural activities to cater to the growing need for wheat, corn, vegetables, and fruits. In addition, the rising shift in preference from grain-based diet to high protein-based diet in emerging economies including India and China is further expected to drive the demand for nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers to facilitate production of high-yielding crops that are rich in protein. Strong government support for agriculture in countries such as India will emerge as one of the key factors that will accelerate the liquid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Liquid Fertilizer Market are:

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Nutrien Ltd.

SQM SA

Yara International ASA

Browse Industries Reports Fertilizers Agricultural Chemicals

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005533/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com