A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagementduring the course of which they helped a European telecom service provider to boost ROI and drive sales across regions by improving its visibility among loyal customers.

The growing competition and the unrelenting pressures within the telecom sector have made it crucial for businesses to better understand customer preferences and devise personalized marketing campaigns that boost sales. However, it's crucial to note that most companies today do not have a robust customer segmentation strategy in place as a result of which they face several roadblocks in identifying the right customer segments. To address this issue leading organization are now leveraging customer segmentation analytics to better understand and prioritize customers based on their value.

The Business Problem:The client is a European telecom industry player that is well-known for offering a full range of telecom services to customers across regions. The client was looking at targeting the most profitable customer segments through promotional campaigns. Having failed to achieve the desired results through promotional campaigns, they approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in customer segmentation analytics to identify profitable customer segments.

"Customer segmentation analytics helps businesses to boost sales by categorizing their customers into homogenous groups," says a customer segmentation analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe clientwanted to leverage Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics expertise to redesign their approach to customer segmentation. We developed a comprehensive customer segmentation analytics framework to help them improvise their customer segmentation strategy and target new users through personalized marketing campaigns. As a result, there was a major improvement in the response for the personalized campaigns and the client achieved a 60% increase in customer loyalty.

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Tap into distinctive customer groups to boost loyalty and sales

Leverage propensity modeling techniques to glean comprehensive insights into various customer segments

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Targeting high-potential customer groups

Leveraging customer needs-based segmentation to achieve desired outcomes

