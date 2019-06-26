According to Technavio Research Report, "Medical Education Market by courses (graduate courses, certifications and trainings, and post-graduate courses), by learning model (blended learning and online learning), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) is witnessed to grow USD 87.57 billion, at a CAGR of 17% from 2018 to 2022."

Global Medical Education Market: Increasing enrollment in medical courses

In the US the number of applications for medical schools was estimated at 90,000 in 2017. The association also highlighted an increase in ethnic diversity among its medical student base, displaying an increased demand for medical education among the diverse population base of the US. This increase can be attributed to a high demand for qualified healthcare professionals in the US.

Global Medical Education Market: Gamification in medical education

The medical students report higher cases of burnouts as compared to other students due to strenuous curriculum and environment. Thus, to motivate students, medical schools are implementing the concept of gamification wherein the game-design elements are applied.

"Medical students can be provided with a platform for visualization and interaction with the material. Gamification also involves the incorporation of games to develop medical skills in small group classes. It provides better learning opportunities as students can gather medical knowledge through simulated results," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on k12 and higher education.

Global medical education market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global medical education market by courses (graduate courses, certifications and trainings, and post-graduate courses), by learning model (blended learning and online learning), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Few Major Vendors in the Medical Education Market are:

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Oxford University Medical School

School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge

Stanford University School of Medicine

