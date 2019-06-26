SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their category management study for a flexible packaging manufacturer.

Project background

The company wanted to analyze sales performance, profitability, and customer metrics to increase profit margins. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this category management engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to implement new strategies to negotiate with key suppliers by improving category performance improvement process.

The company wanted to implement new strategies to negotiate with key suppliers by improving category performance improvement process. Objective 2: They also wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the breakdown of costs for designated categories.

They also wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the breakdown of costs for designated categories.

"Companies in the flexible packaging industry need to leverage the use of category management solutions to analyze the shift in trends and address sustainability challenges," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of three months, the client a leading flexible packaging manufacturer - identified effective pricing strategies and gained detailed insights into the latest trends and developments. The solution offered helped them to:

Conduct value chain analysis and realize savings potential of $10 million in the first phase of engagement.

in the first phase of engagement. Switch to a pull inventory approach by achieving savings between 2-11% on the supply chain side.



Outcome: With SpendEdge's help, the flexible packaging manufacturer was able to change the basis for negotiations with suppliers. Our methodologies showed new ways for knowledge transfer to suppliers and understand the key risks associated with them. This improved category management and helped the client to achieve savings of $18 million. The solution offered, also enabled the client to understand how the rising cost of raw materials will impact the flexible packaging industry and implement procurement best practices.





