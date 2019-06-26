Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 26-Jun-2019 / 15:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that, following the transfer of 1,953 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,499,442 (4.47%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 26 June 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 11471 EQS News ID: 831661 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 26, 2019 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)