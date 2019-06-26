Kinnevik irrevocably commits to place an order in Global Fashion Group's initial public offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has irrevocably committed to place an order for shares in the amount of EUR 60m as part of Global Fashion Group's ("GFG") initial public offering (the "IPO").

As announced today by GFG, the offering of newly issued shares by GFG in the IPO will correspond to approximately EUR 200m. In addition, an over-allotment of approximately EUR 30m may be made.

Kinnevik is today the largest shareholder in GFG, holding 36.8 percent of the shares and votes in GFG. Kinnevik and the second largest shareholder in GFG have irrevocably committed to place orders for shares in the IPO for a total amount of EUR 100m in the IPO at a price of EUR 4.50 per share, of which Kinnevik's portion is EUR 60m. GFG has undertaken no obligation to fill the orders placed under these commitments, in part or in full.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

