With reference to an announcement made public by Marel hf. (symbol: MAREL) on June 25, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of June 27, 2019. ISIN IS0000000388 Company name Marel hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 761,917,007 (761,917,007 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 9,090,909 (9,090,909 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 771,007,916 (771,007,916 shares) increase Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol MAREL Orderbook ID 5482