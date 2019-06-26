Regulatory News:

Arnaud Lagardère, General and Managing Partner of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB), has appointed Ugo Valensi as Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, effective immediately.

Ugo Valensi succeeds Andrew Georgiou, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2016 and is now stepping down.

Commenting on the appointment, Arnaud Lagardère said: Over the past few years, Ugo has done a terrific job and, together with Andrew, has been instrumental in the integration process and successful turnaround of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. I am delighted to announce him as the new Chief Executive Officer of the division.

Ugo Valensi has served as Chief Operating Officer of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment since 2017, overseeing the operations of the Group's global sports and entertainment businesses. Ugo has been in the company since 2011 and brings with him 15 years of experience in the media and sports marketing industries.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

At 31 December 2018, it continues to be structured around four business divisions: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Sports and Entertainment; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

