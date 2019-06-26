Auxico Resources Canada Inc. - Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

26 June 2019

Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

("Auxico"orthe "Company")

WITHDRAWAL FROM NEX EXCHANGE

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) (NEX London: AUAG) announces that it has today submitted a request to the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"), that its ordinary shares be withdrawn from trading on NEX, with such withdrawal to take effect as of market close on 26 July 2019 ("Withdrawal").

The Company has its primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The NEX Exchange quotation was sought as a secondary listing to further enhance the transparency and fundraising ability of the Company. The NEX quotation gives UK shareholders the ability to hold Common Shares through a Depositary Interest, allowing for full fungibility. With a market capitalisation of approximately £3.5m, the Company no longer believes it can justify the cost of being dual listed. The Company is head quartered in Canada and therefore the Directors are of the opinion that the CSE listing is sufficient for the Company's purposes.

The Company notes that under the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers, if an issuer has its shares traded on another market of equivalent regulatory standing (including a qualifying market), shareholder approval at a general meeting will not be required to be sought. The Company's Common Shares are traded on the CSE, a qualifying market, and accordingly a circular is not being posted to shareholders as there is no need to obtain shareholder approval.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed » « signed »

Pierre GauthierMark Billings

CEO, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

pg@auxicoresources.com mb@auxicoresources.com

Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641"

For further information, please contact:

Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Mark Billings, President

www.auxicoresources.com/

+ 1 514 296 1641

mb@auxicoresources.com NEX Exchange Growth Market Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Fungai Ndoro



+44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Mexico.

