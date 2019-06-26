Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Jervois Mining Limited. (TSXV: JRV) ("Jervois" or "the Company") has requested an immediate trading halt in respect of its Securities.

The trading halt is in place pending an announcement with regard to a capital raising being undertaken by the Company.

The trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on the ASX on Friday, 28 June 2019 (AEST), or such time as the Company makes an announcement regarding the capital raising.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

Jervois Mining

bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au

Office: +61 3 9583 0498

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

