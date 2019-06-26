Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 26 June 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 44,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 571.7647p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 1,058,261 ordinary shares held in treasury and 194,608,473 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

26 June 2019