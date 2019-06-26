Oxford Biomedica (OXB) and Santen Pharmaceutical have entered into an R&D collaboration to develop gene therapy vectors for an undisclosed inherited retinal disease. The collaboration will focus on generating preclinical proof of concept and includes a licence to OXB's LentiVector platform, in addition to access to its manufacturing capabilities. OXB is entitled to an undisclosed milestone payment on Santen exercising the option to the LentiVector platform, as well as development milestones and an up to 10% royalty on net sales. This new collaboration continues to demonstrate OXB's track record of signing partnerships and again validates its position as a leading global developer of lentiviral vectors. We retain our valuation of OXB at £649m. We do not currently include the Santen deal in our valuation, but will reassess this once more details on financial terms and development strategy (including indication) are available.

