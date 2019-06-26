METABOLIC EXPLORER: Metabolic Explorer: Construction of the METEX NØØVISTA PDO/BA industrial production unit on the CHEMESIS site in Moselle.

Construction of the METEX NØØVISTA PDO/BA

industrial production unit

on the CHEMESIS site in Moselle

Construction works start on schedule

The first stone will be laid on 18 July 2019

Clermont-Ferrand, 26 June 2019 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a biological chemistry company that develops and industrialises competitive and sustainable fermentation processes, has announced, that for its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, the ceremony for laying the first stone for the construction of the 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) plant on the Chemesis site of Carling St-Avold in Moselle will take place on Thursday 18 July 2019.

Benjamin Gonzalez and Antoine Darbois will welcome government representatives and all of the local, public and private stakeholders, who have made this project possible. With work already underway, this first industrial biochemical facility will help to create some 50 direct jobs in 2020.

Antoine Darbois, CEO of METEX NØØVISTA, said: "We are delighted to launch the construction of our first production unit as planned and we are focused on ensuring that the site is operational for the second half of 2020."

About METabolic EXplorer - www.metabolic-explorer.com

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.

The construction of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

A joint venture owned by METabolic EXplorer (55%) and Bpifrance's SPI (industrial projects) Fund (45%).

