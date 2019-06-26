Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the top trends disrupting the telecom industry in 2019. The telecom sector is reshaping as it adopts new technologies and embraces cloud-based technologies. This has made companies in the telecom sector to look for competitive advantages in a saturated market. With new trends and ideas disrupting the telecom business, telecoms operators are finding it difficult to monetize the data deluge flooding their networks. As a result, they are struggling to reinvest in network upgrades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005576/en/

Telecom Industry Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)

"When it comes to warehouse optimization efforts, starting with a clear understanding of strategic priorities can help create a highly-focused improvement plan that leans to meaningful results," says a telecom industry expert from Quantzig.

Organizations that invest in much-needed modernization and new strategic business models next year will be those that succeed in this state of fragility. Therefore, telecom operators need to keep themselves updates with the emerging trends to maximize profitability and stay ahead of the curve.

Our analytics solutions can help telecom companies to harness and integrate new sources and new types of data in larger volumes and in real-time. Get in touch with our experts right away.

Telecom Industry Trends

Internet of Things

The internet of things (IoT) is one of the most significant trends disrupting the telecom industry in 2019. This technology has made lives more interconnected than ever before. Therefore, telecom companies need to realize the potential of IoT to revamp their infrastructure and support the use of this technology. IoT can be used to improve the operational efficiency with remote monitoring and management of equipment.

Quantzig with its customized analytics solutions can help companies to maximize profitability in the saturated telecom market. Request a free demo to know more.

Advent of 5G

With 5G technology, companies in the telecom industry are partnering with other network service providers to capitalize on a wide range of market opportunities. The advent of 5G technology has made predictive maintenance and data collection much easier in the telecom industry. With the expanded capabilities of 5G, companies in the telecom sector need to invest in creating go-to-market models that can capture the complete potential of 5G technology.

Our analytics solutions help network operators to increase speed, agility, and efficiency. Request a free proposal to know how.

To read more, download this free resourcehere

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005576/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us