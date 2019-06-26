sprite-preloader
26.06.2019
PR Newswire

Blue Harbour Group Comments On TDR Capital's Acquisition Of BCA Marketplace

GREENWICH, Connecticut, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Harbour Group, L.P., a lead shareholder of BCA Marketplace Plc owning approximately 5% of its shares acquired beginning in Q4 2018, today commented on BCA's agreement to be acquired by TDR Capital for 243 pence in cash.

Todd R. Marcy, a Managing Director of Blue Harbour Group, said, "BCA's success in building leadership positions across multiple aspects of the automotive services industry both in the UK and across Europe has created multiple opportunities to build and unlock value over time, making it an attractive candidate for private equity. BCA's Board and management have impressed us in their focus on delivering value for shareholders, and we commend it on pursuing the process that led to today's agreement with TDR."

Blue Harbour Group was formed by Clifton S. Robbins in 2004 to pursue an Active Ownership investment strategy by acting as a lead minority shareholder primarily in U.S. publicly traded companies, and working collaboratively with managements and boards to identify initiatives to create and unlock shareholder value. In 2016 the firm developed a framework and process to fully integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into all investment decisions and engagements. Blue Harbour manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.

CONTACT:
Adam Weiner
212-521-4823
adam.weiner@kekstcnc.com


